Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Launched In India With Glyph Interface Under Rs 30,000; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus in India after launching the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone in the country in March this year. However, the new smartphone has still the same design with the Glyph Interface as the Phone (2a). It runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 with the company.

The smartphone is offered in two variants: 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB. It comes in Black and Grey colour options. The company is promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will go on sale from August 7 at 12 pm via Flipkart. Notably, the smartphone will be made available first in the Indian market, and will be available for other markets only in September.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Price And Bank Offers:

The phone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage model, which is the best smartphone under Rs 30,000. Meanwhile, the top-end variant carries a price tag of Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB model. The London-based company is also providing a bank offer of Rs 2,000 on all bank credit and debit card transactions.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Specifications:

The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

The phone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layered on top. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging support. Notably, there is no charger in the box once again.

On the optics front, the Phone 2a Plus comes with the same 50MP dual rear camera system with OIS on the main sensor. The phone also comes with ChatGPT integration that can be set up via the Nothing X app.

The new phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 water and dust resistance, dual stereo speakers, and NFC with Google Pay support.