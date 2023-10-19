Nothing Products Now Available In Croma Retail Store Across India

New Delhi: In a major development, UK-based Nothing announced a partnership with Tata’s Croma to sell its portfolio products in retail stores across India. Customers can purchase a slew of products at croma retail stores with several introductory offers.

Interested buyers can check this direct link to find the nearest Croma store wherever they live in India.

Nothing portfolio contains Phone 1, Phone 2, Ear (2) Black, and Ear (Stick). The brand recently launched the second-generation smartphone after getting a positive response for its first smartphone globally.



Nothing products are now available at @cromaretail stores.



To celebrate, Nothing and Croma are offering introductory offers.



Head to your nearest store now.

https://t.co/xVsjHTPhdw pic.twitter.com/IFjgQz3OHo — Nothing India (@nothingindia) October 19, 2023

The brand is known for its elegant design, top-notch features and clean environment. It has established itself as a prominent brand across the world despite being very nascent in the field in comparison to the competitors.

Earlier, Nothing opened its exclusive service center in Bengaluru to provide exceptional after-sales support. Though, the brand has over 300+ service centres that are operating around the country.