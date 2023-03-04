Nothing Shares Cryptic 'Beetle' Tweet For THIS New Product; What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Nothing appears to be adding speakers to its range in addition to cellphones and earphones. A render of the company's first-ever speaker has also been leaked by renowned tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, thanks to 91mobiles. The company's other products, the Nothing Phone (1) and Ear (1) TWS earphones, may have a distinctive design comparable to the Nothing speaker, which may not be the marketing brand.

The device will look boxy and contain buttons for volume, power, and other features on either side, according to the rendering. The 'Nothing' logo is in a tiny circular ring on the front of the Nothing speaker, and there also appears to be a red-accented button on the left fascia. (Also Read: International Women's Day 2023: 3 Investment Options You Can Consider)

Moreover, two black speaker cutouts are visible in the photograph. These could be tweakers. Subwoofers might be the two white cutouts at the bottom. Going on, it appears that the device has rubber paddings at the bottom, which, when set on level surfaces, should provide good support and traction.

Regrettably, the Nothing speaker's technical details are currently unknown. The debut date for the Nothing speaker is also unknown at this time. As previously said, we are unsure of the speaker's official title at this time. Nonetheless, we will monitor the information about the device that comes next, so keep checking 91mobiles.

Additionally, the company announced that the Snapdragon 8-series chipset would be used in the Nothing Phone (2) during the MWC 2023 exhibit earlier this week. Although the phone's actual launch date hasn't been disclosed, previous rumours have indicated that it would appear in Q3 2023.