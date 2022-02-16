हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nothing

Nothing to release smartphone soon? Founder Carl Pei teases launch in cryptic messages

Nothing is planing to launch 5 new products in 2022. 

Nothing to release smartphone soon? Founder Carl Pei teases launch in cryptic messages
Image Source: Nothing/Anirudh Puranik (Pic 2: A fan-made sketch of what Nothing smartphone could look like.)

New Delhi: Nothing founder Carl Pei has teased its upcoming smartphone in a series of tweets. In a matter of a few hours, official Android and Snapdragon accounts replied to his tweet, pointing out that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by an Android operating system and a Snapdragon chip.

Nothing has already partnered with Qualcomm to use its Snapdragon chipsets for its upcoming devices. While the tweets don’t really give exact details of the smartphone launch, they do point out that Noting is up for something real. 

In the first tweet, Pei said, “Back on Android.” The tweet was followed by another one saying, “Android 12 is nice.” He had also tagged Android Senior Vice President at Google Hiroshi Lockheimer in his second tweet. 

The official account of Android soon replied to Pei’s first tweet, and said, “We've got a lot to catch up on Carl.” Snapdragon official account soon replied to Android’s official tweet with an image, signalling a potential partnership between Nothing, Android and Snapdragon. 

Last year, Nothing had launched its first product - the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds. Following the success of its earbuds, the consumer electronics brand is now planning to launch five new products in 2022, and the smartphone could be one of them. Also Read: LIC leads over SBI`s deposits, garners lion`s share of household savings flow: Report

Moreover, a top official of the company has already claimed that the company will be launching most of its products in the Indian market. In an earlier interview with a media publication, Nothing’s India Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma had said that all the future products of the brand would launch in India. Also Read: Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor gets bail in alleged fraud case of Rs 300 crores

