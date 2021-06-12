हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samsung

Now customers can make an appointment to shop at Samsung stores, book demo via WhatsApp

In order to avoid big crowds at the Samsung Exclusive Stores, the South Korean smartphone maker has come up with an initiative called, “We Care For You” program in India to let people have the safest shopping experiences. From now onwards, Samsung will now let you make an appointment to shop which is quite similar to how you make appointments when you plan to see a dentist.

As part of the program, Samsung has come up with an appointment system for its stores where customers can easily place orders via WhatsApp and in return, they get extra reward points and offers for especially student buyers. 

Samsung’s various strategies for shopping post COVID-19

Appointment Shopping Service: Customers can now book an online appointment for shopping at their nearest Samsung Exclusive Stores through the “Shop by Appointment’ portal. After that, as per the appointment, customers can go to the store and have a one-on-one interaction with an executive.

Samsung further informed that consumers can book appointment services at Samsung Smart Cafe via WhatsApp. You will just be required to send ‘Book’ on the number 9870494949 on WhatsApp,  and then there will be a few steps to be followed for the appointment. It can further be used to avail Home Delivery and Home Demo service.

Home Delivery and Home Demo: Customers can have a good experience of the devices they want to buy and then make a purchase from their homes by booking home delivery or home demo on the “Experience Samsung at Home” portal. Samsung says that all safety guidelines are followed in-home visits and transactions are made digitally.

E-Invoice on WhatsApp: Customers can then get their invoices on WhatsApp to avoid contact for safety.

