New Delhi: Meta launched WhatsApp channels in India which will deliver a private way for people to receive updates that matter to them. It’s a great way to get all latest updates from your favourite celebrities, sports teams, artists, creators, thought leaders within WhatsApp without losing your privacy. The feature will roll out with the new update for all users.

Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates on WhatsApp – where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow – separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

The Board of Control For Cricket in India in an announcement said: ““The Indian Cricket Team is thrilled to partner with WhatsApp on the launch of Channels. We kick-off our partnership with WhatsApp with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which is set to begin in October. We will leverage Channels to generate excitement and support as India gets ready to host the marquee event after a decade-long wait. With WhatsApp Channels, fans will be aware of important and accurate information and news around match schedules, timings, scorecards etc. Get on WhatsApp channels and never miss out on updates from on and off the field.”

Key Features That Will Help You Get Started On WhatsApp Channels

Enhanced Directory: where you can find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on your country. You can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Reactions: you can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions. How you react will not be shown to followers.

Forwarding: whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.