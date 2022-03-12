हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google pay

Now Google will allow users to pay for parking using voice, here's how

This partnership is the latest example of Google’s push into transportation, including adding biking and ride-hailing in Google Maps.

Now Google will allow users to pay for parking using voice, here&#039;s how

New Delhi: Google has rolled out a new feature that will allow users to pay for parking using their voice through a partnership with ParkMobile.

The goal is to help drivers eliminate the pain points of paying at the meter when it is too cold, a meeting runs longer than expected, or the cup holder does not have enough quarters, reports TechCrunch.

This partnership is the latest example of Google’s push into transportation, including adding biking and ride-hailing in Google Maps, developing a digital key and working with automakers to integrate its Android operating system in vehicles.

Parking is the low-hanging fruit that helps Google integrate even further into consumers’ daily lives. This partnership with Parkmobile has limited reach for now. But if the past hints at what’s to come, Google will be adding partners in no time, the report said.

The voice parking feature is as straight forward as it sounds. Once you park in a spot, say “Hey Google, pay for parking," and follow Google Assistant’s prompts to pay from your phone.

Google Pay handles the transaction, it added.

Tags:
Google payGoogle MapsGoogleParkMobile
