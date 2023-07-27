Now Instantly Record & Share A Video Message In Your WhatsApp Chat, Mark Zuckerberg Announces

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced that it is adding the ability to record and send a video message in WhatsApp chats. The new feature will be as easy as sending the voice chat. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new update in his broadcast channel.

"New for WhatsApp -- we're adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It's as easy as sending a quick voice message," Zuckerberg said in the post.

It makes easier for users to send the recorded video message with a single tap of click like sending a voice message in a chat. Zuckerberg also shared the video, giving the glimpses on how the feature will work in the app. WhatsApp is rolling out the feature and it will soon globally available for users.



How Will It Work?

It appears in the given video that the users need to tap on the voice record icon at the right corner of the chat to switch in the video recording mode. Thereafter, when they press the video record item at the right corner, the recording will start.

They can lock the tab for free hand mode. Once they are done to record the video, they can send it in the chat after the preview option.