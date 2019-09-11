close

Now, see the word count as you type on Google Docs

The feature, available to all G Suite editions, will be available by default.

Now, see the word count as you type on Google Docs

New Delhi: Search giant Google has rolled out a new feature for G Suite users, enabling them to see their word count as they type on docs.

“Users often need to see the word count in the documents they write. Instead of going to Tools > Word Count each time you want to view this information, now, you can simply select Tools > Word count > Display word count while typing to continuously display it in the lower left corner of your doc,” Google wrote in a blog post.

If you click on the word count box, you can also view more information, like the page count, character count (with and without spaces). To see the word count of a specific section of text, simply highlight that section in your doc, Google added.

The feature, available to all G Suite editions, will be available by default and can be accessed by going to Tools > Word count > Display word count while typing in Google Docs.

