Now Spotify will filter your liked songs by mood and genre: Check out this new feature

After introducing Clips, Spotify has come up with a new feature that allows users to filter their liked songs by genre and mood.

The company said that it is rolling out a new feature through which listeners can easily sort their “Liked Songs” collection for every mood and moment through new Genre and Mood filters.

To access these filters, users need to have at least 30 liked tracks in their collections and will be able to filter the favorite songs by up to 15 personalized mood and genre categories. Also, a user can remove that filter whenever he/she likes and swap in a new one. These filters will change as the user likes new songs, Spotify says.

For now, it will only be available in English-speaking markets, including the US, Canada, and the UK, and this feature will be rolled out over the coming weeks to Free and Premium listeners on Android and iOS devices.

Here’s how to turn on (and off) the new filters:

Go to “Your Library” and tap on “Liked Songs.”

Then, tap one of the filters at the top of the playlist header to display all the tracks that fall under that mood or genre.

When you’re ready to move to another mood or genre, simply tap the “X” next to the genre or mood to disable the filter and return to your full “Liked Songs” collection.