Now, use group Drop In to instantly connect all Amazon Echo devices into a group conversation

New Delhi: Amazon has made using of multiple Alexa devices easier with the introduction of new features.

Amazon has updated the Alexa which lets you use any supported Amazon Echo device to simultaneously communicate with others.

The new Alexa feature ‘Drop In for all of your devices’ lets customers use group Drop In to instantly connect all of their Echo devices into a group conversation.

Simply say, “Alexa, drop in on all devices” to start an audio intercom call to have conversations like “what should we have for dinner?” or “does anyone want anything from grocery store?” Amazon said.

Customers in the US can now set reminders to play across all their Alexa devices, a frequently requested feature. In the Alexa app, customers can choose “All devices” when creating an individual reminder or enable the feature for all reminders by going to Settings > Reminders and opting into “Announce on all devices.”

Customers can also easily share photos with their Alexa contacts from the Echo Show and the Alexa app.

Now, when someone shares a photo with you, you can send a reaction back by choosing one of three animated emoji options, including “laugh,” “love,” and “wow.”

Amazon Music revealed Daily Music Pick, a new Alexa feature in which artists provide customers with daily music recommendations. Just say “Alexa, play the Daily Music Pick” and each day a new artist will select a song, album, or playlist that they’ve been enjoying at home, Amazon added.