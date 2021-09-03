Now users can transfer WhatsApp backup chats from iPhone to Samsung phone

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has finally rolled out a feature to allow users to transfer their backup chats between their iOS and Android phones, but the feature is only for Samsung Android users as of now.

The new function has been made available only to Samsung phones, and WhatsApp has confirmed that this feature is now finally rolling out. The process might not be as simple as it sounds since WhatsApp on Android and iOS have different cloud platforms for backing up.

The users would require a USB-C to Lightning cable to complete the process entirely locally. Once both phones are connected, there would be a bunch of prerequisites that need to be checked by the users.

For beginners, the Samsung phone in question needs to have the Smart Switch version 3.7.22.1 or newer. For the iPhone, the gadget needs to have the WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or newer, and for Samsung, the users would need to have the WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or newer. The Samsung phone would also require the Android 10 version or the latest.

Support for older Android versions is coming soon.As per Mashable India, lastly, the process is only possible when users will set up their Samsung phone for the first time; this means users might have to factory reset their phone if they are already using it.

The transfer of WhatsApp chats can be started by setting up the Samsung phone and selecting Smart Switch as the mode of transfer. The device will pop a question and ask the user to scan a QR code on their iPhone through the camera.

The setup process will take a while; once users will boot into Android, they can open WhatsApp and log into their account with the same phone number. If things go smoothly, they would be able to see all the WhatsApp chats on their Samsung phone.

"Everything except the peer-to-peer payment information will be imported," informed Mashable India. The outlet also noted that currently, the process works only one way- between an iPhone and Samsung phone. Also, the ability to transfer chats between an old Samsung phone to an iPhone is not available yet.

