Now WhatsApp users can access their account from 4 devices

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will soon allow support on multiple devices at the same time and it will roll out more new features including disappearing mode` across all chat threads along with a `view once` option as well.

In the coming months, the multi-device support feature will be available for beta users and it will allow users to access their accounts from up to four linked devices.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said that multi-device support will make WhatsApp on iPad a possibility and the messaging app is also adding a new `view once` feature, which will allow users to send content that disappears after it's been viewed.

The service is also expanding its disappearing messages feature, which currently allows messages to be deleted after a set period of time. In the future, a new `disappearing mode` will let you turn on disappearing messages across all chat threads.

Facebook`s CEO confirmed that the multi-device feature will not compromise the end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp offers for messages sent between individuals."It`ll still be end-to-end encrypted," Zuckerberg wrote adding that, "It's been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we`ve solved this and we`re looking forward to getting it out soon!"

WhatsApp did not reveal the exact date of unveiling the `view once` and `disappearing mode` features but Cathcart said that multi-device support will be entering public beta "in the next month or two."

Alongside multi-device support, WABetaInfo has also reported that WhatsApp is working on a new password-protected encrypted chat backups feature that could finally allow users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices.



