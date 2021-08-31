Now WhatsApp will have Facebook Messenger, Instagram-like emoji reactions

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has been working on several new features which include multi-device functionality, Terms of Service and many others. Now it has been revealed that Facebook Messenger and Instagram-like emoji reactions will be available on WhatsApp Web and desktop too.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will enable users to react to messages on WhatsApp just like Facebook Messenger or Instagram. This feature is actually being developed for WhatsApp for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop.

Currently, a user can only respond to a message with text, GIF, sticker, emoticon, and even a video. Whereas a user can’t respond to a message with a preset group of reactions like the ones on Instagram which allows users to respond with one of five emoji reactions that includes heart, LOL, wow, crying, angry and thumbs up. Instagram users will also be able to add a seventh reaction by choosing one of the emojis from Instagram’s library of reactions. Facebook Messenger also comes with the same pattern when it comes to responding to a message.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is currently working on a similar message reaction feature for messages on its platform and it is also introducing this feature by allowing users who are on an older version of the app already know that they have received a reaction, which they cannot see because they are using an old WhatsApp version and that they should update it.

The basic details of this feature remain unavailable at the moment and it is currently under development and users will have to wait for a few more days for the update to reflect on the app.

