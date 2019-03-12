New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has said that now you can delete your conversation history in Hangout chat.

“You’ll now be able to delete your conversation history of 1:1 direct messages in Hangouts Chat. These deletions apply to 1:1 conversations between classic Hangouts and Hangouts Chat in both directions,” Google said in its blog.

However, you can only delete your copy of the conversation history in Hangout Chat.

“Please note, you’re only deleting your copy of the conversation history. Other users will still be able to see the chat,” Google said.

The feature will be on by default and will be available to all G Suite Editions.

Hangouts was launched as a replacement for Gchat in 2013.Google Hangouts is a communication platform developed by the company which includes messaging, video chat, SMS and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) features.