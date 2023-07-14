Now You Can Earn On Twitter By Posting Content; Check How To Apply In Creators Ad Revenue Sharing Program And What's Criteria

New Delhi: Twitter has announced that it is expanding its creator monetization program to help creators earn money while generating content on the platform. Now, they will get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts. The new changes are part of Twitter’s effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts. Twitter announced that it is rolling out an initial group who will be invited to accept payment.

Creators need to sign up for Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. Twitter will soon launch an application process for ads revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings.

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.



We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

How you can become eligible:

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing you must:

Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months. Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Other criteria of the Creators Program: