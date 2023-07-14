Now You Can Earn On Twitter By Posting Content; Check How To Apply In Creators Ad Revenue Sharing Program And What's Criteria
Twitter will soon launch an application process for ads revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings.
New Delhi: Twitter has announced that it is expanding its creator monetization program to help creators earn money while generating content on the platform. Now, they will get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts. The new changes are part of Twitter’s effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.
Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts. Twitter announced that it is rolling out an initial group who will be invited to accept payment.
Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.
We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023
How you can become eligible:
To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing you must:
- Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations
- Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months.
- Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.
Other criteria of the Creators Program:
- You must reside in a country in which Twitter’s monetization programs are available.
- You must be 18 or older.
- You must have a Twitter account that has been active for at least 3 months.
- You must have a complete profile inclusive of an account name, a bio, a profile picture, and a header image.
- You must have a verified email address. Learn how to verify your email address.
- You must have secured your account with two factor authentication. Learn how to enable two-factor authentication.
- You must not be designated a state-affiliated media account.
- You must be in good standing with Twitter, which means that:
- You have not repeatedly violated the Twitter User Agreement or Twitter’s Content Monetization Standards.
- You have not previously been removed as an advertiser on Twitter for violations of our Ads policies or as an Amplify publisher on Twitter for violations of our Amplify Pre-Roll Guidelines
- You must feature an authentic identity on your profile. This means that:
- You cannot feature the identity of another person (whether fictional or real), brand, or organization, unless directly affiliated with your brand or organization or a fake identity that is intended to deceive others. This includes parody, fan and commentary accounts.
- You must connect a verified Stripe account.
