New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Limited has introduced new entertainment plan that includes a complimentary Netflix Basic Subscription along with unlimited 5G data, voice calls and additional benefits. The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan provides customers with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day which lasts for 84 days. This comprehensive package delivers considerable value for Airtel users seeking a long-term solution.

Moreover, the plan comes with a complimentary Netflix Basic subscription which offers access to Netflix’s vast library of movies and Tv shows. Airtel users can also benefit from unlimited 5G data in 5G-enabled areas for a faster internet experience. The plan offers extra perks such as membership to Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and complimentary access to Wynk Music. (Also Read: Google Banned 2.28 Million Policy-Violating Apps From Being Published On Play Store: Read Why)

Netflix has stopped offering its Basic plan to new subscribers. However, airtel customers can still take advantage of this perk through this offer. The Netflix Basic subscription allows streaming on one device at a time in standard definition (SD) quality which makes it perfect for individual users. (Also Read: Microsoft To Invest $1.7 Bn In Cloud, AI Infrastructure In Indonesia)

Here are the steps to claim your free Netflix subscription:

- Open the Airtel Thanks app on your smartphone.

- Navigate to the 'Discover Thanks Benefits' section within the app.

- Look for the Netflix benefit, which should be prominently displayed.

- Tap on the 'Claim' button next to the Netflix benefit.

- Follow the on-screen instructions to activate your Netflix subscription.

- The subscription will be tied to the mobile number used for the recharge.

- Your Netflix subscription will remain active for the entire 84-day duration of the plan.