Now you could travel from Delhi to Mumbai in 82 minutes with THIS technology

Virgin Group's Hyperloop has been under development and it is in the trial stage since 2014. This technology is touted to be the next big thing for mass transport all over the world.

Hyperloop systems, which are expected to be three times faster than high-speed rail and ten times faster than traditional rail, can easily move at a speed of over 1000 km/h. The use of this technology can lessen the speed drastically.

Hyperloop claims that this new technology can give tough competition to commercial jets, in terms of travel time, and surprisingly without any direct emissions.

The route estimator on Hyperloop's website showed that the distance from Delhi to Mumbai, which is around 1153 km, can be covered in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

In terms of its functioning, the Hyperloop pods travel in tubes that make a near-vacuum environment, and due to this, there is hardly any aerodynamic drag.

The Virgin Hyperloop pods will further use magnetic levitation and propulsion technology to increase their speeds. It is quite similar to the train as the pods can travel in a convoy but as they are not physically attached to each other they can go to different locations.

The Virgin Hyperloop system takes the help of airlocks to slowly and safely take the vehicle in and out of the near-vacuum environment without any pressure.

This tube will further have emergency egresses every 75m for passengers who want to exit the vehicle. Besides that, the Hyperloop uses central command & control for safe passage.

When it comes to environmental concerns, the Virgin Hyperloop has confidently claimed that it will have zero impact against other modes of mass transportation.

Virgin Hyperloop claims that the pod can accelerate to 1000 km/h in a near-vacuum environment without even an inch of movement inside the pod.

