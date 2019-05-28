close

Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 3 to launch in India in mid-June

Nubia Red Magic 3 to launch in India in mid-June

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Nubia is set to launch its gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3 in India in the middle of June, the company said on Monday.

The gaming device was launched in China in April.

"With an aim to deliver the most complete gaming experience on mobile, Red Magic 3 has a groundbreaking and innovative design, sleek, and fully optimised software. The Red Magic 3 has impressive specifications and state-of-the-art technology," the company said in a statement.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 is expected to launch in the country with flagship-grade specifications.

Features are likely to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU, and a whopping 12GB RAM

It is expected to feature a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for HDR and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

