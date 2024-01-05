trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706286
Official! Moto G34 5G To Be Launched In India On January 9; Check Specs And Other Details

Moto G34 5G will be unveiled in India on January 9, with availability on Flipkart, Motorola India and leading offline retail stores. 

New Delhi: Moto G34 5G smartphone is all set to hit the Indian market on January 9 this month at 12:00PM IST, the company has officially confirmed. The handset will be available for purchase via Motorola's official website, Flipkart and leading offline retail stores. This smartphone is originally debuted in the Chinese market in December 2023. 

Let's unwrap the features of the Moto G34 5G smartphone:

Moto G34 5G Specification

The smartphone is set to run on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, boasting configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port.  It also supports a virtual RAM feature as well.

Moto G34 5G Display

The handset will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.  

Moto G34 5G Colour Option

The handset will be available in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green. The Green variant will have a vegan leather rear panel. To recall, the Chinese variant is offered in Sea Blue and Star Black colours.  

Moto G34 5G Battery

The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  

Moto G34 5G Camera

The smartphone packs a 50MP primary camera. For selfies, you get a 16MP front camera on the handset. 


The price of the Moto G34 5G smartphone is not confirmed yet. As per several media reports the Indian variant of the handset is expected to align closely with the pricing structure in China that loosely comes at approximately Rs 11,600.

