OMG! Twitter bathrooms smell bad, employees forced to bring their own toilet paper-- Here's why

New Delhi: Since Elon Musk came over, Twitter is in the headlines. Just after the takeover, Musk fired top executives along with Parag Agrawal. As a cost-cutting strategy as soon as he took over, Musk let go close to 50 percent of the company's staff. But now that Musk is in charge, the firm is in complete disarray. The janitors were fired from the company, thus the restrooms stink and the staff is required to carry their own toilet paper. The lack of toilet paper in the restrooms has been noted by the staff.

After striking for better wages, janitors were sacked. Janitorial and security services are no longer offered at the Twitter office, according to the New York Times. The lack of janitors in the office is the cause of the messy office and filthy bathrooms.

According to a source who spoke to the publication, the office smells like "leftover takeout food and body odour." Because there are no janitors to replenish supplies, workers have been compelled to bring their own toilet paper. According to reports, Chief Twit closed the remaining four floors and squeezed the staff onto only two stories.

Because Twitter stopped paying the rent on its Seattle office facility, the staff has been asked to work from home. According to the source, Twitter will only have operations in New York City and San Francisco moving forward. At some of its New York locations, Musk has also let go of cleaners and security personnel.

According to the report, Musk reportedly instructed Twitter managers who were spared from being fired in a recent round of mass layoffs to "approach their spending with a tactic known as zero-based budgeting," or "operating under the assumption that spending should start at nothing and teams should justify individual costs, according to the costs-savings document."

Additionally, Twitter hasn't paid the rent for its San Francisco location.