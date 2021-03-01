One Plus 9 series to launch on March 8: 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 mAh battery and top key features

OnePlus is set to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8, a tipster Max Jambor revealed. Earlier it was rumoured that the phone will be launched in the month of March but exact details weren’t revealed.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to have three smartphones- the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable smartphone currently rumoured to be the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite.

According to the leaked data, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by top of the line Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with Adreno 660 GPU and will get a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixel). The display will have a pixel density of 402ppi and will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage memory.

OnePlus 9 will get a 12MP primary sensor along with 48MP, 8MP sensors. The OnePlus 9 will support 8K video recording at 30fps. The phone will get a 4500mAh battery and will support fast charging of up to 65W.

If rumours are to be believed, then OnePlus Watch, OnePlus 9R and two more products will be launched by mid-March.