OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on THIS date: Check expected features, specs and more

New Delhi: The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will go on sale in India on March 31, according to the firm. The launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST, and the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver version will be available in India, Europe, and North America on the same day.

Earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, was released in China. The phone will compete against a number of Android devices, including the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, the Galaxy S22 series, and the iQoo 9 Pro. Except for the software experience, the India-specific model is anticipated to have the same specs as the China-specific model.

OnePlus also announces the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, which will have faster charging, longer battery life, and larger drivers for greater sound clarity and bass. On March 31, interested fans can watch the global premiere live by going to the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page or the OnePlus YouTube channel.

The 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display on the China-specific OnePlus 10 Pro features a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging and 50W wireless charging. The Hasselblad-powered rear camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter on the back. There's also a 32-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

Earlier this week, a tipster reported that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite would be released in April alongside the OnePlus Nord 2T. The OnePlus 10R is expected to be released in May, followed by the OnePlus Nord 3 or OnePlus Nord Pro in July.

