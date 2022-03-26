OnePlus 10 Pro price revealed in India, might be expensive than OnePlus 9 Pro

New Delhi: The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in India on March 31. The company announced the launch date for its latest flagship smartphone earlier this week. The OnePlus 10 Pro was first introduced in China earlier this year, and it was also demonstrated at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and because it has been showcased on multiple occasions abroad, we pretty much know everything about it in terms of specifications, features, and design. The main thing that remains is the price, and it has been leaked just ahead of the launch, hinting at a higher price point than its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be priced at Rs 66,999 in India, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. The smartphone will be available in three different configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

According to the tipster, the base variant will cost Rs 66,999, while the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 71,999. It should be noted that this information should be taken with a grain of salt because OnePlus has not yet hinted at the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro. If this is true, the OnePus 10 Pro will cost Rs 2,000 more than its predecessor.

In China, the OnePlus 10 Pro was released with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It will include a Hassleblad-branded triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel shooter, a 50-megapixel shooter, and an 8-megapixel shooter. It will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

