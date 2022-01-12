OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip unveiled: All about India launch, price, features

Beijing/New Delhi: OnePlus 10 Pro, one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year was launched in China yesterday, January 11.

The phone comes in three variants --8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at 4,699 yuan, 4,999 yuan and 5,299 yuan, respectively.

The company has not officially announced regarding the India launch and price of the phone, though market enthusiasts believe that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be hitting the country soon.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO AMOLED display with support for variable refresh rates (1Hz to 120Hz). This curved panel has a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels (QHD+), 525 PPI.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is the debut handset for ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

The latest version of OPPO's mobile operating system brings features such as HyperBoost for gaming and more, the report said.

The smartphone houses a triple camera setup on the rear -- 48MP+50MP+8MP. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32MP sensor on the front.

All these cameras are co-tuned by Hasselblad with features like Hasselblad Natural Colour Optimization 2.0, XPan Mode, and more.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging or 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging support.

It also has support for reverse wireless charging.

With IANS Inputs

