New Delhi: Smartphone maker OnePlus launched OnePlus 10T on August 3. The device is the company’s first model consisting of 16GB RAM. OnePlus 10T went on sale a couple of days ago but its top-of-the-line 16 GB variant is ready to up for sale now. The sale for the top-end variant of the flagship device starts on August 16.

The e-tailers have listed the phone at Rs 55, 999 in India but users can avail of massive price cuts offers on the upcoming sale. As there are lots of terms and conditions of the company on discount one silly mistake can deprive you to get the phone at cheap price. So, here Are the detailed process of getting the phone at a bumper discount.

Bank offers on OnePlus 10T

Users can get an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 by making payments through SBI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store, Amazon, and partner stores. Customers can also get the benefit of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2000. OnePlus is also offering no-cost EMI from selected bank cards. (Also Read: Income Tax refund money not credited into your a/c? One SMALL MISTAKE can...)

Specifications of OnePlus 10T

As most of us know that the OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor, a 4800 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. The flagship device works on Android 12, eventually, users will get a chance to update it to Android 13. The phone packs triple camera sensors at the back. It sports a 50MP, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone has a 16 MP selfie camera. (Also Read: Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to be closed for 5 days in a row)

Price of different variant of OnePlus 10T

The company has launched the phone in three variants. Base variant consists 8 GB Ram costs Rs 49,999, 12 GB variant costs Rs 54,999 and the top end variant 16 GB RAM costs only Rs 1,000 more than the 12 GB variant model i.e Rs 55,999.