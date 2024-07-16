OnePlus 12 5G Receives Massive Discount Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024; Check Specs, Discounted Price

New Delhi: The Chinese smartphone brand introduced its flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone earlier this year. Nearly six months since its debut, the device continues to be celebrated as one of the top choices among premium smartphones available.

If you are planning to upgrade to a smarter smartphone from the company ahead of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale in 2024 then this is the perfect time to make a move. OnePlus 12 is now available at a significant discount on Amazon India.

OnePlus 12 5G which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999 is now available at a huge offer on Amazon. It currently maintains its original pricing with no recent discounts: Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage option and Rs 69,999 for the 512GB storage variant.

However, Amazon provides a Rs 7,000 discount when purchasing with ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing down prices to prices to Rs 57,999 and Rs 62,998, respectively.

OnePlus 12 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device includes Hasselblad cameras with significantly improved resolution from previous variants.

The dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. It houses a 50MP primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The new smartphone also boasts a 32MP front camera. The 5G phone is equipped with a 5400mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

The phone is available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options.