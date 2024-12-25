OnePlus 12 Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of OnePlus 13 India Launch; Check Features

OnePlus 12 Discount In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13 series globally including India on January 7, 2025. Ahead of the official launch, the OnePlus 12 has received a massive discount offer on Amazon, making it an enticing option for budget-conscious buyers seeking a premium smartphone experience.

To recall, the OnePlus 12 was initially launched in January 2024. If you're considering the OnePlus 12 or a flagship smartphone that won't break the bank, now might be the perfect time to make your move.

OnePlus 12 Discount Price In India

The smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, reduced from its original launch price of Rs 64,999. Similarly, the premium model featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 64,999, down from Rs 69,999. This Rs 5,000 price reduction applies to both configurations without any additional terms or conditions.

To sweeten the deal further, the e-commerce gaint Amazon is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 7,000 for ICICI Bank credit card users (excluding Amazon Pay credit cards). This reduces the effective price of the 12GB RAM variant to Rs 52,999, while the 16GB RAM variant is available for Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 12 Features

The smartphone sports a large 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO ProXDR display, delivering vibrant visuals with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth. It is powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the device ensures top-tier performance.

The handset is powered by a 5,400 mAh battery guarantees long-lasting usage, complemented by 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for rapid and efficient power-ups.

On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and videos, there is a 32MP shooter at the front camera.