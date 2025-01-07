OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launched In India With AI-Powered Features, Prices Start at Rs 42,999; Check Specs And Bank Offers

OnePlus 13 Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has officially launched its much-anticipated OnePlus 13 series in India and globally along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds in India. OnePlus 13 comes in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colours.

The OnePlus 13 series comes with a new UI which brings advanced AI-powered features like Intelligent Search and AI Notes, along with AI-driven image editing capabilities. Adding further, the series offers India-exclusive features, including support for "5.5G" connectivity developed in partnership with Jio to enhance network stability.

OnePlus 13 Specifications:

The device features a stunning 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, exceptional peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and is protected by Ceramic Guard cover glass. The phone powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for fast and efficient power-ups.

At its core, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, ensuring top-notch performance. On the photography front, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for high-quality selfies.

The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and promises 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of updates. Adding further, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 7, NFC, a USB Type-C port, an Alert Slider, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and IP68/69 certification for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 13R Specifications:

The device features a 6.77-inch 1.5K ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen is protected by durable Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick and efficient power delivery.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring seamless performance and responsiveness.

On the photography front, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for clear and sharp selfies.

It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone offers 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, NFC, an optical fingerprint sensor, an Alert Slider, and IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.