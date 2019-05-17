OnePlus 7 Pro arrives at Reliance Digital & My Jio Stores

The much awaited, OnePlus 7 Pro is available at Reliance Digital & My Jio stores across India. OnePlus 7 Pro enthusiasts can experience the phone and its features at the wide network of Reliance Digital and MyJio stores spread across the country. Exclusive live demos of the phone by trained staff will be available from 18th May 2019. Customers will also be able to interact with the stores’ well-trained staff for more information on the device, to address all product queries and experience its features such as pop up camera, fluid AMOLED display, premium built, triple camera and other innovative features. The stunning new addition to the OnePlus 7 Series is available in trendy colours like Mirror Gray in Reliance Digital stores now, and the Almond & Nebula Blue variant will be available from 28th May 2019 onwards.

Starting at Rs. 48,999, the OnePlus 7 Pro variants will be available at all Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores across India. To celebrate the new launch, Reliance Digital & My Jio stores are offering 3 exciting deals - upto Rs. 2000/- cashback on SBI Cards, benefits worth Rs. 9300/- through Jio and upto 70% guaranteed exchange price with Servify. To sweeten the deal, Reliance Digital is also giving away headphones worth Rs. 1490/- to the first 150 customers who buy the phone at Reliance Digital stores. For more details, you can visit the Reliance Digital facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/reliancedigital/

With Reliance Digital & My Jio stores as an offline channel partner, prospective One Plus customers now have extensive offline options to experience and purchase the range at conveniently located stores at the same price as online.