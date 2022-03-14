OnePlus 9 Pro gets massive discount on Amazon ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro launch

New Delhi: The OnePlus 9 Pro is currently on sale for the lowest price possible ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, which is expected to take place next week. The gadget is priced at Rs 59,999 on Amazon. The OnePlus 9 Pro was initially priced at Rs 65,999 when it was released in India. So you're receiving a Rs 6,000 discount on this premium phone.

Amazon is shipping the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage device at the stated price. There is also a Rs 8,000 discount offer on an SBI bank credit card. If you have this bank card, you will be able to purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro for Rs 51,999. Those looking to sell their old phone can also take advantage of a Rs 16,600 exchange offer, making the deal even better. The exchange rate is determined by the condition of your smartphone. To get a better bargain, OnePlus owners should also check the exchange rate on the official website of OnePlus India.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a flagship phone released by OnePlus in 2021. Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 888 SoC, which has powered 2021 premium phones, is found under the hood. While the future OnePlus 10 Pro will have a more powerful CPU, the previous model has a decent core that will suffice for your gaming demands. It has a 65W fast charger, twin stereo speakers, a 4,500mAh battery unit, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as standard. The device is also IP67 rated, which means it is resistant to water and dust.

A curved QHD+ AMOLED display of 6.7-inches in size is included. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling and gaming. There is a quad back camera configuration for photography and video, comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel secondary ultrawide-angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

The company said last year that the OnePlus 8 and subsequent models would receive three years of major Android OS updates and four years of software updates. Because the OnePlus 9 Pro was released with Android 11, it will very certainly receive the Android 13 OS update as well.

Live TV

#mute