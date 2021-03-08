OnePlus 9 series set to launch on March 23: Company announces tie-up with Hasselblad

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to launch its much anticipated phone OnePlus 9 on March 23, the company confirmed.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to have three smartphones- the vanilla OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable smartphone currently rumoured to be the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite.

The OnePlus 9 series launch will take place through a virtual event at 10am EDT (7:30pm IST) and the event will be livestreamed through the OnePlus website.

OnePlus has also announced its partnership with Hasselblad to revamp the camera system on the OnePlus 9 series.

“With OnePlus' top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad's rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, in a prepared statement.

OnePlus and Hasselblad have planned to work together over the next three years and the companies will start their collaboration by bringing software improvements including colour tuning and sensor calibration.

According to the leaked data, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by top of the line Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with Adreno 660 GPU and will get a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixel). The display will have a pixel density of 402ppi and will support a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage memory.

OnePlus 9 will get a 12MP primary sensor along with 48MP, 8MP sensors. The OnePlus 9 will support 8K video recording at 30fps. The phone will get a 4500mAh battery and will support fast charging of up to 65W.

If rumours are to be believed, then OnePlus Watch, OnePlus 9R and two more products will be launched by mid-March.