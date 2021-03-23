OnePlus 9 series specs and prices leaked on Amazon India ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 9 series smartphone is already available on the Amazon microsite page which reveals that the OnePlus 9R will come in two colors- Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

The Chinese smartphone maker had already announced that it is going to launch the OnePlus 9 R along with the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also, the company is unveiling its first smartwatch.

In terms of price, the OnePlus 9R is expected to retail for Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999 for the 8/128GB and 12/256GB storage variants respectively.

In an interview, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau had said that the company is scheduled to launch these smartphones on March 23 and the OnePlus 9R will bring a “robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point.”

It is also said to be more affordable than the other two OnePlus 9-series phones and the OnePlus 9R is also expected to have a high screen refresh rate and 5G support.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9R is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 90Hz display and it is also likely to come with multiple rear cameras.

For cameras and videos, OnePlus has also collaborated with Hasselblad to revamp the camera system on the OnePlus 9 series.