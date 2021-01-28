OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing' set to introduce smart devices in first half of 2021

New Delhi: OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new consumer technology venture 'Nothing' will unveil its first smart devices in the first half of this year.

The London-based company, which has raised USD 7 million (about Rs 51.4 crore) in seed financing, also counts Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah among its investors.

"It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change... We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use.

"When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing," Pei said in a statement.

Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future, he added.

The company will release its first smart devices in the first half of this year, the statement said.

Pei had co-founded OnePlus, which now ranks among premium smartphone companies, in 2013. He quit OnePlus in October last year to start this new venture.

Nothing had received USD 7 million in seed financing from investors including Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).

Earlier this month, CRED founder Kunal Shah's investment (undisclosed amount) in Pei's new venture was announced. Shah, who had co-founded Freecharge and is an active investor, has backed a number of start-ups including Udayy, Kyt, Khatabook, BharatPe, Unacademy, Razorpay and Avail Finance.

