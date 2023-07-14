OnePlus Expected TO Launch Its FIRST Foldable Phone On August 29: Here's What We Know So Far

New Delhi: In the upcoming months, OnePlus is anticipated to release its first folding device. According to recent reports, the company may decide to use the name OnePlus One rather than the previously speculated OnePlus V Fold for the product. SmartPrix predicts (through tipster Arvind) that the OnePlus folding phone may go on sale on August 29.

This would be over a month after the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Other than that, there are no other recent details. The same publication released OnePlus One or V Fold renders based on a rumoured design last month.

The form factor of the OnePlus folding phone will be comparable to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold. It is yet unknown if OnePlus will think about releasing a flip-folding phone as well. There is already an Oppo Find N2 Flip available from OnePlus' sibling company, Oppo, part of the BBK Group.



cre Trending Stories

A leather back and a sizable external display with thin bezels are hinted at in the renderings. The selfie camera has a hole-punch cutout in the centre of the external display. On the primary display, there might be an additional selfie camera.

Three Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors are most likely on the rear. A circular module, like the one in the OnePlus 11, may house the camera. The location of the LED flash is also extremely distinct.

In contrast to typical smartphones, which either put the flash outside or inside the camera module, the renders place the back LED light in the top-left position. The OnePlus logo can be found underneath the camera module.

With the power button, there might be yet another significant alteration. The power button is shown in the images to be perfectly integrated with the body. A fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication may also be integrated.

Furthermore, a cutout in the shape of a periscope houses one of the back cameras. On the OnePlus 12, OnePlus is anticipated to utilise a comparable camera.

The yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, a 2K 120Hz AMOLED (LTPO) display, and a 4800mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging are anticipated to be among the features of the OnePlus One or OnePlus V Fold. Because it's a flagship, the device might possibly feature wireless charging, which is unusual for OnePlus devices.

Although the cost of the OnePlus One or OnePlus V Fold is unknown, we may anticipate that it will exceed Rs 1 lakh. Samsung currently holds a monopoly on the folding phone industry thanks to its Galaxy Z Fold line. The base 256GB version of the Samsung folding phone costs Rs 1,54,999 in India.