OnePlus

OnePlus hits back, sends legal notice to lawyer who claimed OnePlus Nord 2 explosion

This month, a lawyer named Gaurav Gulati wrote on Twitter that the explosion took place in his office when he was at work and it has traumatised him.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has hit back to the lawyer whose OnePlus Nord 2 exploded in the coat. The company has now confirmed that it has sent a cease and desist notice against the lawyer.

The company said that his claims were "defamatory" and it will follow the proper legal procedures to resolve the issue.

"We confirm that we have issued a cease and desist notice to the concerned individual. We will follow the proper legal procedures to resolve this matter," the company told IANS.

This month, a lawyer named Gaurav Gulati wrote on Twitter that the explosion took place in his office when he was at work and it has traumatised him.

"I got burn injuries and due to inhalation of poisonous smoke of blast I am feeling breathing problems...," Gulati wrote.

He also claimed that his hearing and vision capacity has also got affected due to the alleged incident.

However, on the other hand, the company mentioned that the alleged victim had not allowed them to perform a proper investigation in the matter.

"...despite multiple attempts to analyse the device, including a visit to the premises to examine it in the individual`s presence, he has so far denied us the opportunity to perform a proper diagnosis," a OnePlus spokesperson told IANS recently.

"Under such circumstances, it is impossible for us to verify the legitimacy of this claim or address this individual`s demands for compensation," the spokesperson added.

