OnePlus launches its much-awaited 9 series: Know specifications, features and price

OnePlus has launched its 9 series of smartphones along with a smartwatch on Tuesday (March 24) in a much-awaited OnePlus event.

The brand is particularly popular among young people as it offers a great clean android software experience with great hardware and camera. The company actually disrupted the android smartphone market with its OnePlus One. And since then the company has been perfecting their craft of making user-friendly flagship smartphones.

The OnePlus launch event introduced three smartphones and a smartwatch. Let's get to know in-depth about these products:

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R gets a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED touch screen panel. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a density of 402 ppi. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and gets a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports sRGB, Display P3. It gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 and gets Adreno 650 GPU for the graphics. The phone is offered with UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage options 128GB/256GB along with 8GB/12GB of RAM.

The smartphone is powered by 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable) battery that supports Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A).

The main camera is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Pixel Size: 0.8µm/48 MP, 1.6µm/12 MP four in one. The camera is optically as well as electronically stabilised. Aperture: ƒ/1,7

The ultra-wide-angle lens is 16 MP with an Aperture: ƒ/2,2 and Field of View: 123 degrees.

There is a 5MP macro lens.

The smartphone gets a 2MP monochrome lens for depth.

The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with a Pixel Size: 1.0 µm and Aperture: ƒ/2,4.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 gets a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED touch screen panel. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a density of 402 ppi. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and gets a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports sRGB, Display P3. It gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and gets Adreno 660 GPU for the graphics. The phone is offered with UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage options 128GB/256GB along with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable) battery that supports Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A).

The main camera is a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor. Pixel Size: 1.12µm, lens quantity: 7P, focal length: 23mm equivalent and an aperture: ƒ/1,8. The camera is optically as well as electronically stabilised. Aperture: ƒ/1,7

The ultra-wide-angle lens is 50MP with sensor size: 1/1.56", lens quantity: 7P, focal length: 14mm equivalent and an aperture: ƒ/2,2 lens: Freeform Lens

The smartphone gets a 2MP monochrome lens for depth.

The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with a Pixel Size: 1.0 µm and Aperture: ƒ/2,4.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro gets a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED touch screen panel with LTPO. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a density of 402 ppi. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20:1:9 and gets a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The display supports sRGB, Display P3 and 10-bit Color Depth. It gets Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against scratches.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and gets Adreno 660 GPU for the graphics. The phone is offered with UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage options 128GB/256GB along with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500 mAh (2S1P 2,250 mAh, non-removable) battery that supports Warp Charge 65T (10V/6.5A).

The main camera is a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor. Pixel Size: 1.12µm, lens quantity: 7P, focal length: 23mm equivalent and an aperture: ƒ/1,8. The camera is optically as well as electronically stabilised. Aperture: ƒ/1,7

The ultra-wide-angle lens is 50MP Sony IMX766 with sensor size: 1/1.56", lens quantity: 7P, focal length: 14mm equivalent and an aperture: ƒ/2,2 lens: Freeform Lens

The smartphone gets a telephoto lens of 8MP. It has Pixel Size: 1.0µm and an aperture: ƒ/2,4 and also gets optical image stabilisation.

The smartphone gets a 2MP monochrome lens for depth.

The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with a Pixel Size: 1.0 µm and Aperture: ƒ/2,4

All the smartphones are running on OxygenOS based that is based on Android 11.

OnePlus 9R price starts at Rs. 39,999.

OnePlus 9 price starts at Rs. 49,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro price starts at Rs. 64,999.

