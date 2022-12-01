OnePlus launching its FIRST two monitors on December 12; Check specs, price, other key details

New Delhi: Along with the increasing slip in the air, Smartphone maker OnePlus expanding its product range in India. OnePlus, a Chinese electronics company that specialises in smartphones, has announced it is expanding its product line in India and will introduce its first two monitors on December 12. The monitors are referred to as "X27" and "E24."

"The #OnePlusMonitors will alter the playing field. Stay tuned, OnePlus India tweeted on Wednesday.

After being hinted at by the Chinese tech giant's India division the day before, the new items' identity as monitors was finally confirmed. It read on Twitter, "What seems like play to you, yet looks like work to others."

What feels like play to you, but looks like work to others #ComingSoon #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/UzWRROGZQ8 OnePlus India (OnePlusIN) November 29, 2022

The X27 and E24, as their names imply, have displays that are 27 inches and 24 inches, respectively, according to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, which cited a corporate statement. While the latter will be marketed as a mid-range product, the former will be presented as a luxury offering.

The X27 was referred to in the statement as having a better display and performance and being used for both work-related applications and games. On the other hand, the E24 has been touted as the model that would be the ideal option for individuals who require a monitor for frequent use.

Regarding cost, there is no information provided. However, the E24 will probably be far less expensive than the X27.