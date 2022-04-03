OnePlus Nord 2 explodes, injuring user during a phone call

New Delhi: Another instance has surfaced on social media, in which it is claimed that a OnePlus Nord 2 unit burst while the user was on the call, injuring the user. According to '@lakshayvrm' on Twitter, the OnePlus Nord 2 unit hurt his brother's palm and face after pieces of the phone "clinched" after the explosion. The incident occurred while the user's brother (the owner of the Nord 2 device) was on the phone, according to the user. OnePlus has also responded to the Twitter tweet, stating that it is looking into the situation.

A video of a damaged smartphone unit, allegedly belonging to the OnePlus Nord 2, was also shared on Twitter by the user. The smashed screen and gases from the destroyed smartphone are also highlighted in the video. We don't know what caused the explosion because the footage was taken after it happened. OnePlus, on the other hand, has yet to provide any clarification on the tweet or social media channels.

Several reports of OnePlus Nord 2 handsets exploding have surfaced on social media shortly after the device's release. A OnePlus Nord 2 unit exploded in September 2021, prompting the user (who is also a lawyer) to initiate a lawsuit against the firm and Amazon India. The unit had been purchased ten days prior to the claimed occurrence. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone "exploded" in the owner's coat pocket, according to the user. The user claimed that he had been injured and that his clothing had been severely destroyed.

An incident identical to this occurred in Bengaluru in September 2021. The explosion, however, was caused by a unique incident involving external variables, not by any production or product defect, according to OnePlus. In July 2021, the OnePlus Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC was released in India.

Live TV

#mute