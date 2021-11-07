OnePlus Nord 2 'Pac-Man' edition to be launched soon with Snapdragon 778G SoC in India

New Delhi: OnePlus has announced the release of a new Pac-Man-edition product, although the specifics are still unknown. The company suggests that the new product will be "coming soon" in India in a cryptic post shared across its social media accounts. According to Max Jambor, a well-known leakster, OnePlus is preparing to release a Pac-Man edition of the OnePlus Nord 2.

According to a separate rumour, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will use a Snapdragon 778G SoC rather than MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is geared for low-cost flagships and premium mid-range handsets. Despite the fact that the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has a higher Geekbench CPU score, the Snapdragon 778G is still a powerful 6nm chipset capable of handling gaming and everyday duties.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is currently available in India for Rs 27,999 and comes in three colour options: Blue Haze, Grey Sierra, and Green Woods. The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition may have a different price because it is supposed to be a limited-edition phone with a different chipset. The 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display on the Dimensity 1200-powered OnePlus Nord 2 boasts a 90Hz refresh rate.

A 50MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie and video calling camera are housed in the OnePlus Nord 2 5G's triple camera arrangement on the back. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and 5G are among the other interesting features on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. It has a 4,500mAh battery and a USB Type-C connection that allows 65W fast charging.

Apart from the chipset, it's unknown whether the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will have any additional alterations. This isn't the first time the company has introduced a limited-edition smartphone. OnePlus gained notoriety earlier this year when it released a McLaren Edition smartphone at the end of the year. In India, the business just released a Harry Potter-themed OnePlus Watch.

