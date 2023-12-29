OnePlus Nord 3 5G Sees Significant Price Drop; Now Available At Rs...

New Delhi: OnePlus has slashed the prices of its flagship Nord 3 5G series, making it more accessible to smartphone enthusiasts. Launched earlier this year as the pinnacle of the Nord lineup, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is now available at a substantially reduced cost, offering potential buyers a compelling reason to consider this device.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Original Price vs Revised Price

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, available in two variants, has witnessed a noteworthy price reduction across the board: (Also Read: Oil Prices To Go Down? Here's What Industry Sources Are Saying)

Base Variant (8 GB + 128 GB):

Original Price: Rs 33,999

Revised Price: Rs 29,999

Top Variant (16 GB + 256 GB):

Original Price: Rs 37,999

Revised Price: Rs 33,999

It is now officially reflected on the OnePlus India website and the OnePlus Store mobile app, providing an excellent opportunity for potential buyers to grab a high-end device at a more affordable price.

Additional Savings for Shrewd Shoppers

In addition to the base price reduction, OnePlus is offering additional avenues for potential savings, enhancing the appeal of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

ICICI Credit Cards, EMIs, and Net Banking users enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,000 during the purchase process.

OneCard and Citi Bank users can also avail themselves of this offer, bringing the starting net effective price of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G down to Rs 27,999.

Customers can opt for a no-cost EMI plan for up to 3 months, adding flexibility to their purchase.

These additional savings make the OnePlus Nord 3 5G an even more attractive option for those looking for high-performance smartphones without breaking the bank.