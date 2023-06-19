OnePlus Nord 3, Motorola Razr 40, and Razr+ Features and Prices

The smartphone market is about to get an upgrade with three new offerings from OnePlus and Motorola set to launch in June and July of 2023. Let's have a look at what OnePlus Nord 3, Motorola Razr 40, and Motorola Razr+ bring to the table.

OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3 is the latest addition to the OnePlus Nord series. This smartphone is slated for a July 2023 launch and promises to pack quite a punch. Touted to come in green and grey color options, it will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS support, and will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Leaks suggest the price for the OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to start from EUR 449 for the base model and go up to EUR 549 for the higher variant. In India, the phone is rumored to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 32,000.

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola is set to bring back the Razr with the Motorola Razr 40, a flagship foldable smartphone. This device is rumored to launch on June 22, 2023, and will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It will feature a 6.73-inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an outer 3.6-inch display panel on the back. The Razr 40 will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Motorola Razr 40 will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front camera for selfies. This foldable smartphone will run on Android 14 with a stock Android UI. It will house a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Motorola Razr 40 is expected to be priced at Rs 49,890 in India.

Motorola Razr+

Motorola's first flagship-tier foldable phone, the Razr+, is making a comeback. Priced at $999, it features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, ample storage and memory, and a 165Hz display. The Razr+ will launch on June 23, with a 3.6-inch outer display. The front display can be used as a camera preview in any app. The phone is expected to be priced at the higher end of smartphones, with a retail price of around Rs 95,999.