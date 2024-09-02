OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS Earbuds India Launch Date Announced; Check Expected Specs, Price

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 India Launch: Chinese brand OnePlus has announced the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS earbuds in India. The upcoming TWS earbuds will be a more affordable version of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds that launched in India this July. It is offered in two colour options: Harmonic Gray and Melodic White.



The company is launching the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earbuds in India on September 17. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12 pm.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Earbuds Availability And Price

The TWS earbuds will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Stores and select offline partner stores after the launch on September 17. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is priced at Rs 3,299 in India so we can expect the Nord Buds 3 to launch at a cheaper price.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS Earbuds Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming earbuds could be equipped with features like active noise cancellation, dual drivers and a long battery life. The wearable device may come with Bluetooth version 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

It will be equipped with 12.4mm Titanium drivers and offer up to 32dB ANC and 3D audio. The new OnePlus TWS could come with dual pairing and Google Fast Pair as well.

Adding further, the drivers on the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro may come paired with BassWave 2.0 Enhancement algorithm. The device is expected to offer 43 hours of battery life and 94ms low latency mode. It will be equipped with the TUV Rheinland Battery Health certification.