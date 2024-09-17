OnePlus Nord Buds 3 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Dual-Mic System Under Rs 2,500; Check Specs, Sale Offer

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched the budget-friendly TWS earbuds OnePlus Nord Buds 3 in the Indian market. The newly launched wearable device comes in Harmonic Gray and Melodic White colour options. The company claims that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 claimed to be the first TWS earbuds to receive the TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification.

The design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is similar to the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which made its debut in July. Notably, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 comes with three different silicon ear tips and a USB Type-C charging cable.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Price And Availability

The TWS earbuds is priced at Rs 2,299. Consumers can purchase the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 on September 20 at 12 pm via e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. For offline consumers, they will also be available on Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Sale Offer

Consumers can enjoy a Rs 200 discount on ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards. Adding further, OnePlus is offering a Rs 200 discount to students on its website and Store app.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Specifications:

The RWS earbuds sport a 12.4mm dynamic driver with a titanised diaphragm that is said to deliver professional sound quality. The new device comes with up to 32dB ANC along with a Transparency Mode for when you need to have a conversation with someone. It also offers a dual-mic system with the OnePlus Nord Buds 3.

The TWS earbuds are powered by 58mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 440mAh battery. It offers up to 43 hours of battery life with the charging case and up to 12 hours on a single charge without ANC. It has fast charging support so a quick 10-minute charge should give you up to 11 hours of playback.

For connectivity, the IP55-rated device supports Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Connection, and Google Fast Pair along with compatibility for AAC and SBC audio codecs.

It also features advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 36 dB.