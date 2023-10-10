New Delhi: OnePlus has officially given the glimpse of its upcoming foldable smartphone in India in a new teaser photo. It is expected to be launched next year alongside the 10th Anniversary of OnePlus in India. With the launch of the device, the company is expecting to enter into foldable device market which is currently dominated by Samsung.

Giving the glimpse on the X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus said “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.”

The device is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB Internal Storage. Speaking to the display feature, the primary foldable screen will be a 7.8-inch with 120Hz refresh rate, while the secondary one will be of 6.3-inch.

Samsung released the 5th-generation Galaxy Z fold recently with a price similar to Apple iPhone’s pro models. OnePlus Open might have a circular frame camera setup as per reports with a hazel-blade main camera.

OnePlus has partnered with Oppo to build the foldable phone. Samsung launched the first foldable smartphone five year back on February 20, 2019, which was a revolutionary concept and one of its kind.