trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673429
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS OPEN

OnePlus Open: Premium Brand's First Foldable Phone Launch In India Confirmed; Check What You Can Expect

Samsung launched the first foldable smartphone five year back on February 20, 2019, which was a revolutionary concept and first of its kind.

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OnePlus Open: Premium Brand's First Foldable Phone Launch In India Confirmed; Check What You Can Expect OnePlus First Foldable Phone 'Open' Launch Confirmed. OnePlus

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially given the glimpse of its upcoming foldable smartphone in India in a new teaser photo. It is expected to be launched next year alongside the 10th Anniversary of OnePlus in India. With the launch of the device, the company is expecting to enter into foldable device market which is currently dominated by Samsung.

Giving the glimpse on the X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus said “A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.”

The device is supposed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB Internal Storage. Speaking to the display feature, the primary foldable screen will be a 7.8-inch with 120Hz refresh rate, while the secondary one will be of 6.3-inch.

Samsung released the 5th-generation Galaxy Z fold recently with a price similar to Apple iPhone’s pro models. OnePlus Open might have a circular frame camera setup as per reports with a hazel-blade main camera.

OnePlus has partnered with Oppo to build the foldable phone. Samsung launched the first foldable smartphone five year back on February 20, 2019, which was a revolutionary concept and one of its kind.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train