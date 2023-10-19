trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677271
NewsTechnology
ONEPLUS

OnePlus Open To Be Launched Today In India; How To Watch Live Stream & Expected Specs

OnePlus new foldable smartphone 'Open' will be launched today at 7:30 Pm IST. It is expected to be the premium brand's most costly smartphone till now. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • OnePlus foldable phone to be launched today.
  • It will be the second tablet in the company's portfolio.
  • It is expected to cost over Rs 1.2 lakh.
OnePlus Open to be launched today in India at 7:30 pm IST. Courtesy - OnePlus

New Delhi: OnePlus is going to launch the second-generation tablet ‘OnePlus Open’ in India today, October 19. The company plans both a physical launch event and a virtual live-streaming from 7:30 pm IST.

Tech enthusiasts and gadget lovers can watch the live stream event on OnePlus’ official YouTube channel. You can click this direct link to watch the live stream.

OnePlus promises that Open will be first foldable phone without having a crease which remains a persistent problem for all fodable phones. It has been designed with the same Never Settle DNA to deliver the best foldable smartphone experience.

OnePlus Open Expected Specs

It is anticipated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the OnePlus Open. It serves as Qualcomm's flagship SoC for smartphones in 2023, and OnePlus also uses it in the OnePlus 11. 

It is evident from the teaser image that the OnePlus Open would feature an Alert Slider, which would delight OnePlus enthusiasts.

OnePlus Open: Expected Price In India

The OnePlus Open is anticipated to cost less than Rs 1,20,000 in India.

