New Delhi: The OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone in India. The company confirmed the name and launch date on X (formerly Twitter). The Chinese smartphone brand named the smartphone as 'OnePlus Open' and announced to launch on October 19.

The India price, sale date, and specifications of the OnePlus foldable phone have been tipped by a known tipster ahead of the OnePlus event. Here is a sneak peek of the event. (Also Read: Do You Know About Google's CEO Sundar Pichai And His Wife Anjali's Love Story? Read About The Sparkling Tale Here)

OnePlus Open: Expected Specifications

It is anticipated that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the OnePlus Open. It serves as Qualcomm's flagship SoC for smartphones in 2023, and OnePlus also uses it in the OnePlus 11. (Also Read: From Sewing Machines To Success: Tale Of A Remarkable Journey Of India's Wealthiest Female Fashion Designer)

It is evident from the teaser image that the OnePlus Open would feature an Alert Slider, which would delight OnePlus enthusiasts.

A few days ago, Pete Lau, co-founder of OnePlus and senior vice president at Oppo, acknowledged that teams from both companies collaborated to create this smartphone.

The gadget is anticipated to feature 100W rapid charging and include a triple camera arrangement at the rear.

OnePlus Open: Expected Price In India

The OnePlus Open is anticipated to cost less than Rs 1,20,000 in India.

OnePlus Open: How To Watch Launch Event Live?

On October 19, 2023, the OnePlus Open is expected to go on sale. At 7:30 PM IST, you may watch the launch event live on YouTube or OnePlus' social media platforms.