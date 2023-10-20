OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Which Foldable Is Worthy To Buy? Comparison Of Specs, Prices, More

New Delhi: OnePlus launched the first foldable smartphone 'OnePlus Open' featuring a ProXDR displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 67w charging in India.The foldable phone is available for pre-order from October 19 and the sale for the device will begin on October 27.

With the launch of its first foldable smartphone, OnePlus has challenged the supremacy of Samsung and Galaxy Z fold series in the new segment. Only time will tell if OnePlus can grab the large pie in the foldable segment.

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: It features a 19.21cm (7.6-inch) main display, providing an immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus Open: The OnePlus Open boasts a ProXDR display with 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2800 nits. This makes it brighter and sharper. The

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Multitasking

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Offers Multi Window, allowing you to multitask with three windows on one screen.

OnePlus Open: Open Canvas on OxygenOS13.2 extends split-screen apps, enhancing multitasking possibilities.

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Comes with an advanced camera system with 30x Space Zoom, Dual Preview, and Expert RAW capabilities.

OnePlus Open: Features a Hasselblad Camera with a 48MP Sony sensor for impressive low-light photography.

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Battery Life

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Offers up to 73 hours of listening and up to 21 hours of watching.

OnePlus Open: Comes with a 4805mAh battery and 67W charging for fast and smooth performance.

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Build and Durability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Utilizes Armor Aluminum in the frame and a double rail Flex Hinge for durability.

OnePlus Open: Uses extraordinary materials, including titanium alloy and carbon fiber, making it up to 4 times stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel.

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Prices start at ₹154999.00 for the 256GB/12GB variant.

OnePlus Open: Priced at ₹139,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

OnePlus Open Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Additional Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Supports S Pen Fold Edition (sold separately) and has a dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 1750 nits brightness.

OnePlus Open: Offers exchange bonuses, OnePlus Open PU Case, and benefits worth ₹15,000 with JioPlus ₹699 Postpaid plan.

In summary, both phones have their unique strengths. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a larger display and S Pen support, while the OnePlus Open excels in display brightness, materials, and camera capabilities. Your choice may depend on your specific needs and preferences.