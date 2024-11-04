OnePlus Pad 2 Tablet With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Price, Bank Offers

OnePlus Pad 2 India Price: The OnePlus Pad 2, launched as a premium tablet in India back in July, is now available at a substantial discount on Amazon. The premium tablet is offered in an 8GB+128GB model and a 12GB+256GB storage variant.

The premium tablet arrives as the successor to the original OnePlus Pad. The tablet launched at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB model was priced at Rs 42,999.

OnePlus Pad 2 Tablet Discount Price In India And Availability

Now, OnePlus is now selling the tablet at a discounted price of Rs 37,999 and Rs 40,999 for the different storage variants. Consumers can purchase the tablet via Amazon and the OnePlus website. Notably, this is a straight-up Rs 2,000 discount on the selling price.

OnePlus Pad 2 Tablet Bank Discount In India

To further reduce the price, there is an instant Rs 3,000 bank discount available for ICICI, Kotak, and RBL cardholders. This discount lowers the cost to Rs 34,999 for the base model and Rs 37,999 for the top-end variant.

OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications

The premium tablet features a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD panel with support for Dolby Vision, a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3000×2120 resolution. The display offers a high 303 PPI resolution and a versatile refresh rate that can adjust between 144Hz, 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 48Hz, and 30Hz.

With a peak brightness of 600 nits (reaching 900 nits in High Brightness Mode), the screen is well-suited for various lighting conditions. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which should offer top-end performance for gaming and regular use.

The tablet is equipped with a 9150mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the optics front, there is a 13MP shooter on the rear and an 8MP snapper on the front for video chats.

The tablet also features an Open Canvas and an AI Toolbox for enhanced functionality. It runs on OxygenOS 14.1. For connectivity, the tablet supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Type-C ports, with a Type-C audio device port for seamless connectivity.