OnePlus Pad And Tablet Prices Revealed; Pre-Order Starts On April 28

New Delhi: On April 28, pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad, the company's first tablet, will open in India. Weeks after the formal launch, the business has now disclosed the tablet's costs. The price of the OnePlus tablet ranges from Rs 37,999 for the entry-level model to Rs 39,999 for the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Customers will only have access to Halo Green as a colour option.

OnePlus Tablet Price

The cost of OnePlus' tablet accessories has also been made public. The White stylus (Stylo) is priced at Rs 4,999, and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is available for Rs 7,999. There is a OnePlus Folio Case for Rs 1,499 if you only need the case and don't need a keyboard. (Also Read: SBI FD vs Post Office Fixed Deposits: Which One Should You Choose?)

With the release of its new tablets, OnePlus hopes to compete with other Android tablet producers like Xiaomi and Samsung. The tablet will compete with some Apple iPads at this pricing as well.

Despite having a flagship SoC (system on a chip) from MediaTek, the OnePlus lacks a 5G option despite having a spec-heavy design.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

The 11.6-inch LCD screen on the OnePlus Pad has a 144Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, and a typical brightness of 500 nits. The tablet is powered by a 9510mAh battery and MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is compatible with 65W SuperVOOC charging technology.

LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technologies are included with the SoC to speed up app loading and switching. The OnePlus Pad is 6.5mm thick and only 552 grammes in weight.

There is a 13-megapixel camera with EIS capability on the back panel. It is capable of 30fps 4K video recording. An 8-megapixel camera on the front can capture in Full HD at 30 frames per second.

Future tablet generations might have the LTE variant, however, the OnePlus Pad only comes in the Wi-Fi version. As of now, using your SIM card to access the internet while travelling is not possible. In order to increase sales of its wireless earphones, OnePlus has decided to do away with the 3.5mm audio port for audio.